Smog crisis: Select private schools in Gurgaon to stay closed till Sunday

Taking a page from the Delhi government’s safety book, some private schools in Gurgaon have decided to suspend all classes for the next few days owing to the increased air pollution and smog in the city. Air pollution in the National Capital Region hit 70 times the World Health Organisation’s safe level on Wednesday, prompting doctors to issue a public health emergency.

Though the Haryana government had directed all schools across the state to change their timings to 9am-3.30pm till November 30, it hasn’t passed an order telling schools to temporarily close operations.

On Wednesday, denizens woke up to thicker smog as the air quality index (AQI), as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), jumped to 459 for Gurgaon, against Monday’s 368. This quality of air can affect the respiratory systems of healthy people, and has serious health impacts on people with lung/heart disease. The health impacts of breathing this air may be experienced even during light physical activity.

The independent decision comes in the backdrop of the Delhi government directing all schools to stay closed till Sunday.

“We will comply with the changed timing from Thursday (November 9). However, the primary school (up till class 2) will remain closed till Sunday. We will review the (weather) condition on Saturday to decide on the future course of action,” principal of Delhi Public School (DPS) Sector 45 Aditi Misra said.

A circular issued by the Shri Ram group of schools to parents stated that all their campuses will remain closed till Sunday in light of the increased pollution.

The Shikshantar school has also suspended all junior classes for Thursday and Friday.

Shiv Nadar will also remain closed up to class 5 on Thursday, said a school spokesperson. “Dear Parents, further to the communication sent today (Wednesday), this is to inform you that the school will be closed for all classes from PG-VI on 9th & 10th Nov. Classes VII-XII will have regular school as per the revised time communicated,” a circular issued by the school read.

Authorities of Amity schools and the Scottish High International School said they are complying with the changed timing, as directed by the state government, but their schools shall conduct classes as usual.

Last year as well, four schools had independently suspended classes for a few days after the city was covered in a blanket of smog due to high pollution level on November 4. Later, eight schools decided to remain closed for a few days.