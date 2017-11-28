State commission for women to set up separate cell for widows

The Haryana state commission for women (HSCW) will have a separate cell for widows and they will also get a benefit of 5% extra marks in recruitment done by the Haryana State Selection Commission, said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a function in Gurgaon on Monday night.

This benefit will also be extended to aspirants who had lost their father before they attained the age of 15 years. Presently, this benefit is being given to anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers in the state.

The HSCW acts as watchdog for the rights of women and a separate cell for widows will strengthen the functioning of the organisation, he said while speaking as the chief guest at the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Loomba Foundation at a hotel in Gurgaon.

The chief minister announced that the monthly pension of widows in state will be increased from ₹1,600 to ₹1,800 from January 1, 2018, and it will be increased by another ₹200 in 2019. “Three years ago, the pension for widows was only ₹1,000 per month,” he said.

“Around 6 lakh widows in Haryana get ₹1,600 per month as pension. Among all states in the country, this is the highest amount widows get as pension. Widows in Haryana are also given an assistance of ₹700 per month for educating up to two children below 21 years of age,” Khattar said.

“When BJP came to power in October 2014, there was only one woman police station in Haryana. Now, all the districts have such police stations for women. This is helping women, including widows, get a chance to seek help in criminal matters and demand justice. The widows of martyrs were given the highest consideration. The government introduced a policy to give jobs to dependents of martyrs of wars and terrorism. During the last three years, 116 dependents of martyrs got employment, of which 31 were widows, 27 were daughters and 89 sons,” the chief minister said.

Former first lady of UK and president of Loomba Foundation, Cherie Blair, also spoke on this occasion.