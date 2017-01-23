State industry body likely to discuss removal of Kherki Daula toll plaza in board meeting

The Haryana state industrial and infrastructure development corporation (HSIIDC) is likely to discuss the removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza in its board meeting after strong objections and repeated follow-ups from 2,200 industrial units in Manesar.

Industrialists said they are facing losses due to the toll plaza. They said it is time-consuming to navigate the toll plaza, where jams are perennial.

Atul Mukhi, nominated the director of HSIIDC, on behalf of the state industries, said, “I cannot disclose the agenda of the meeting or the toll issue in advance. This may or may not be true. We will brief you after the board meeting on Tuesday.”

Devender Singh, the principal secretary to the government of Haryana, industries and commerce department and Sudhir Rajpal, the managing director (MD) of HSIIDC, will attend the board meeting in Chandigarh.

HSIIDC has been advocating the removal of the Kherki Daula toll after owners of industrial units in Manesar gave representations to the principal secretary, Devender Singh, and threatened to relocate their industries to other cities.

Singh refused to speak about the agenda of the meeting. However, a source in the board told Hindustan Times that the Kherki Daula toll is their main agenda and the board is likely to discuss its removal.

“We have ascertained that the board will discuss the claims (about monetary compensation) made by the private operator maintaining the Kherki Daula toll as a condition for its removal,” Manoj Tyagi, the general secretary of IMT Manesar industrial association, said.

“We have no objection if HSIIDC agrees to pay off a reasonable amount (to the operator) after a thorough examination and get rid of the perennial traffic mess, which is causing irreparable damage to industrial growth,” Tyagi said.He added that if the board fails to remove toll, three to four big industries will definitely shift out.

The Kherki Daula toll plaza is located 18km from the Delhi-Gurgaon border on NH-8.