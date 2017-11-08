State wants Metro to cover south Gurgaon, Faridabad

Less than a month after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) submitted its feasibility report on two routes along parts east of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, the Haryana Government is looking to extend the Metro further to parts of southern Gurgaon. Potential Metro routes between Sector 45 in Gurgaon and Bata Chowk in Faridabad, and another from Sector 55 to Dwarka expressway are being considered.

The state government has directed the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) to prepare its own feasibility reports for the two routes.

The development was announced by chief secretary DS Dhesi, who was presiding over the 25th meeting of HMRTC in Chandigarh.

At present, aside from areas near the Delhi border, the two cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad, as well as the arterial roads of Gurgaon, are not connected by the Metro. As a result, residents have to use private vehicles, cabs, or the infrequent and unreliable state-run buses to travel the distance.

As per HMRTC officials, under the ‘new metro policy-2017’, officials will give focus to three proposed metro lines which include a line between Narela-Kundli, HUDA City Centre- Gurgaon Railway Station and Sector 45, Gurgaon-Bata Chowk, Faridabad.

The proposed line between Sector 45 and Bata Chowk will pass through Gwalpahari and mainly cover areas along the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway.

Dhesi also directed officials to explore the possibility of a Metro line that may originate from Sector 55 and connect areas on the southern peripheral road, Dwarka Expressway and terminate near one of the proposed Metro lines heading towards the Gurgaon railway station.

However, officials have expressed their reservations on both the proposed lines on account of their economic viability.

“While, both these lines may provide connectivity to residents that are bereft of adequate public transport, generating high ridership is a concern. At present, most areas on these lines are not densely populated and hence, these routes may not be economically viable. Once, the report (feasibility) is prepared there will be more clarity,” an official source in the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said.

Last month, the DMRC had prepared its feasibility report on two lines and submitted it to the state government.

The first route is a shorter one, of roughly 12km, from the HUDA City Centre to the Gurgaon Railway Station via Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and the New Colony Moar.

The second route is longer, roughly 27.50km, and goes from the HUDA City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21 via Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, covering the area of Gurgaon Railway Station and adjoining areas.

The Haryana government’s decision on finalizing one of these lines is awaited.