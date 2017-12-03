Sultanpur welcomes twice as many winged visitors as last year

This season, a total of 98 species of migratory birds were seen at the Sultanpur National Park till December 1. This is almost double the number of species of migratory birds that were spotted here during the same period last year—55.

“This year, as the winter in the European countries is unbearably cold, the park is witnessing more birds from high altitude countries. Migration of birds to our county depends on the climatic condition of the bird’s own country of origin,” conservator of wildlife, south Haryana, Vinod Kumar, said.

Arrival of winter migratory bird species from Russia, Europe, China, the Gulf countries and Siberia have added extra colour and excitement to the park on the weekends, when bird enthusiasts, school children and residents come to get a glimpse of the exotic winged visitors.

This season, as many as 28,000 migratory and domestic birds have flocked to the Sultanpur National Park. Around 198 species of birds were spotted at the park this season till December 1. Of these, 98 species are migratory, while 100 are domestic birds, the wild life department data showed.

The water body in the 352-acre park spreads across 180 acres, is a favourite haunt of the migratory birds as it has the suitable atmosphere and enough food, an officer at the park said.

The migratory birds, who usually visit the park in the winter months, can be classified under three categories: Waders (shallow water dependent birds), Ducks and Warblers. Birds from Europe, Russia, China and Gulf countries are being spotted in the park during the winter season every year.

“The park comes to life with these birds. The mounds and the waterbody is full of activity. By March, the migratory birds will fly out to other destinations. We are conducting research about birds at the park to study their patterns and behaviour,” Ram Kumar, a field assistant from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), said.