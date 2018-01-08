SUV mows down cop in Gurgaon, FIR filed against unknown driver

A 36-year-old Special Police Officer (SPO) attached to Haryana Police was mowed down by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Gurgaon, police said on Monday.

Mukesh Kumar was posted in Palam Vihar police station. He was earlier with the Haryana State Industrial Security Force (HSISF).

He was killed while on duty on Sunday night at a barricade in Palam Vihar, police officer Ravinder Kumar told IANS.

“The vehicle involved in the accident has been identified and a case has been filed against its unknown driver,” Kumar said.