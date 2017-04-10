Team probing Gurgaon fake arms licence racket to question CRPF personnel

The city police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the fake arms licence racket will soon question CRPF personnel who allegedly had licences made on the basis of fake no-objection certificates (NOCs) from other states, obtained through the racket’s prime accused Manish Bhardwaj. A total of 693 arms licences that were renewed through NOCs obtained from other states are under SIT scanner.

Sibash Kabiraj, joint commissioner of police, Gurgaon, said the SIT probe has revealed that a couple of CRPF personnel got fake arms licences registered and they will be questioned soon in this regard.

According to the police investigation, Bhardwaj used to frequent the CRPF shooting range at Kadarpur. He had obtained a sports shooting licence that he allegedly misused to procure weapons. He also allegedly convinced CRPF personnel that he could use his clout with Gurgaon police to get licences.

The SIT has already arrested five people, including two police officials, in connection with the racket. The police had also recently taken former head of the licensing branch, Jasmeri Singh, on a production warrant to question him with regard to facts emerging in the investigation.

Kabiraj added that all arms licences registered in Gurgaon in the last five years have been audited. The 693 suspicious arms licences were issued on the basis of NOCs obtained from other states such as Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The alleged racket was unearthed on the complaint of Kabiraj, who had found a licence that did not have the unique identification number as required under rules.