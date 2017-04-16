Thefts of two-wheelers on the rise in Gurgaon

Marking a sharp rise in theft of two-wheelers in Gurgaon, as many as seven such cases were reported in a single day from various parts of the city, on Saturday. Most of the stolen two-wheelers were motorcycles, police said.

Though FIRs have been filed in different police stations across Gurgaon, no arrest has yet been made in connection with these thefts, police said. Among the two-wheelers that the gangs mostly target are Hero Honda Splendor and Bajaj Pulsar, police said.

On an average, 7-8 vehicles are stolen every day in Gurgaon and the trend continues unabated, police said.While the police had busted and rounded up some vehicle-lifting gangs in the recent past, the spiral in incidents of two-wheeler thieves does indicate that they are back on the show.

The areas which are most affected by these gangs are DLF Phase-1, Sector 56, Sector 40, Civil Lines, Badshahpur and Sector-50, police said.

A victim Vikash Shakya said in his complaint that his bike was stolen on Saturday from the Sector 50 area. An FIR was lodged in Sadar police station.

In the Sadar police station area, two-wheeler theft has been on the rise over the last one month, with more than 25 such cases registered. “The cases have gone up in the area. We will soon have a map drawn, marking stretches where these gangs mostly operate. It would help us nab the culprits. These gangs are very professional. They operate in pairs and individually as well,” inspector, Vijay Kumar, station house officer, Sadar police station, said.

More than 40 cases of bike theft have been registered at Palam Vihar police station over the last three months, police said.

“We are trying to trace these gangs. We have also noticed that children under the age of 12 are also involved in lifting bikes. They lift any bike just for fun. We have also noticed that the big gangs that operate in Gurgaon are mostly from Mewat, Jhajjar and Delhi,” said inspector, Sandeep Kumar, station house officer, Palam Vihar.