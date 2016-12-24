Three-member committee seeks financial and operational details of Kingdom of Dreams

The state-level committee formed by the Haryana government to decide the fate of Kingdom of Dreams (KoD) has sought the financial details of their entire operations, including fund flow and state of cash flow.

The committee was formed after the KoD management approached the Government of India for support and the Union tourism ministry asked Haryana government to come up with measures that could help in revival of KoD as a cultural destination. The three-member committee comprises two additional state chief secretaries, Rajan Gupta and Sanjeev Kaushal, and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation managing director, Sudhir Rajpal.

The committee, which met on Wednesday in Chandigarh, has decided to analyse the financial status and operational structure of KoD before making its recommendations to the state government.

KoD, operated by Great Indian Nautanki Company, is spread over 6 acres in Sector 29 and is a major cultural attraction.

“The committee, in its meeting, discussed the various scenarios that could occur and the turnaround strategy that would best suit this cultural project. The decision will be taken only on merit and there is a general consensus that the urban authority should not suffer any revenue loss,” a senior government official said. He, however, admitted that the government wanted to revive KoD as it had become a cultural landmark, which invited visitors from across NCR and even from other states.

KoD has been in the doldrums due to non-payment of lease dues to Huda, which amounts to ₹42 crore. The government and Huda have been facing stringent criticism from activists, who allege that KoD is being given preferential treatment.

However, Huda officials denied the allegations and said that it is up to the state government to take the decision, following the recommendations of the committee formed for the purpose. “Decisions taken by the state government on the recommendations of the high-level committee will be implemented by Huda,” Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator, said.

Anumod Gagan Sharma, managing director of KoD, said, “We are ready with financial documents and will submit the same at the next meeting.”