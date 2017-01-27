To smoothen working, MCG officials given preferred positions

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner V Umashankar held a two-hour meeting with all executive engineers (XENs) of the civic body on Thursday and directed officials to choose their preferential field of work. The commissioner initiated transfers and reshuffling according to the preferences of officers.

The move comes days after the commissioner pulled up civic officials for not being at their seats during work hours.

The reshuffling, an MCG official said, has been done to ensure that work is optimised and chances of discrepancies are narrowed.

“If any official is skilled at a particular task, he or she is being accordingly appointed to ensure that the skills are optimised. In return, production of development projects will also move at a swift pace. The new appointments and transfers have also been initiated to ensure that an official who is not skilled or equipped to handle a particular department can seek transfer and limit wastage of resources,” Umashankar said.

It was also learnt that when the drafting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority was being initiated, Umashankar received numerous complaints from residents on the inefficiency of the civic body.

In 2016, the MCG was pulled up by the state government for its inefficiency in handling the waterlogging crisis. The MCG failed to execute flood control measures and could not construct artificial water bodies or complete cleaning of drains that led to flooding in July and August.

In the interim, the state government also suspended six XENs for issuing tenders for several projects worth ₹23.10 crore without using the e-tendering process.

Umashankar has also served a notice to XENs saying a repeat of such incidents cannot take place and since they have opted for their preferred positions, they will be held accountable for any failure.

The transfers of XENs were to come into effect on Friday. However, owing to incomplete paperwork, the transfers are likely to take place on the next working day (Monday), MCG sources said.