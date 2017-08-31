Transgender community of India needs to be recognised: Australian Transqueen 2017

Laeticia Phylliscia Raveena, Miss Transsexual Australia 2017, and one of the judges at the recently held Miss Transqueen India 2017 in Gurgaon, was amazed to see the grace and power of Indian transwomen. Raveena is a model and a chef who believes that one should utilise one’s potential to the fullest and make efforts to get recognised.

“My philosophy is that a single organisation can’t make the difference. We can’t blame society for everything. It is also on the part of transwomen that they make efforts,” says Raveena, insisting that transgenders should live a normal life.

Raveena, who has an Indian connection, says, “I was born in Malaysia, and I am a fourth generation Malaysian. But my roots are from South India, Madurai. I’ve never lived here but I am aware of my Indian values. I believe in goddess Lakshmi and I am what I am because of her grace only.”

Talking about the recently introduced fundamental law, Right To Privacy, that has been passed by the Supreme Court of India, she says, “I don’t live in India so I don’t know how this affects the populace. But, what I have learnt from the girls I met here was that life here is a bit difficult when it comes to college education and jobs. They face discrimination and, I believe, this needs to stop,” says Raveena.

“We are nearing 2018, and being an open and broad-minded society, we should accept them as what they are. If they are transwomen, they should be treated as such. No one has the right to comment on their attire and voice (or for that matter, anything else). They should also be given the opportunity to live like any other human being,” she adds.

