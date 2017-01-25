Twenty Gurgaon food joints served notice for not treating wastewater

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Wednesday slapped notices on 20 restaurants and hotels, which are located in Sector 29 for not following pollution norms and dumping their untreated sewage into drains.

According to the Environment Ministry notification 2016, food joints and banquet halls are to set up wastewater treatment facilities for recycling water.

As per the norms, these units should have proper oil and grease trap cum settling tank for holding the effluent arising from kitchen, washing activities and the septic tank.

Also, the units are to submit photographs of the oil and grease trap cum settling tank and the septic tank with the pollution department.

However, a majority of food joints in the city do not adhere to environment norms and discharge effluents into the sewerage system. This eventually ends up contaminating the groundwater, claimed officials of the pollution control department.

“We conducted inspection of the restaurants in Sector 29 last week and found that they have not yet installed effluent treatment plants (ETPs) to treat waste water. Notices have been issued to the units and they are supposed to file an application for setting up an ETP within a week,” said Bhupender Singh, regional officer, HSPCB.

He also said the units are supposed to treat waste under the municipal solid waste management rules. “We have found that the food joints in Sector 29 have not yet applied with us for treating preliminary waste water,” Singh said.

Under the norm, the industries, which are supposed to set up ETP include plating industry, coolant treatment plants, pickling industry, paint booths, food industries, manufacturing industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical manufacturing companies, textile firms and dairy industry.

These units will be checked on the basis of effluent parameters that have been defined by the environment ministry.

Also, with water availability proving to be a major problem, the hotel industry is being encouraged to set up on-site wastewater treatment facilities for recycling of water for gardening and other non-domestic use.

“Although the big hotels in the city have installed ETP, the small restaurants are yet to obey the norms,” Singh said.

However, the restaurants owners said it is difficult to set up an ETP as the land belongs to other people and the food joints are mostly run on lease. “The area is not designed for treatment plants, thus it is difficult to adhere to the norms,” Amit of Sublym Kitchen & Bar, Sector 29, said.