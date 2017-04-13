Two booked in Gurgaon for trying to lease out Huda site illegally

The Gurgaon police booked two persons on Tuesday for allegedly duping a man of a large sum of money by offering on lease a school site in Sector 56 that belonged to the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) and had already been leased by them. The two allegedly settled the deal for Rs12 crore and managed to get an initial payment of Rs75 lakh through cheques, but were cornered when they failed to give possession of the proposed site.

Police said a case has been registered at Civil Lines police station against Rajiv Khanna, chairperson of Jukaso Education Society, and his son Yajush Khanna, under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC.

The complainant, DK Sharma, director, Alpine Progressive Educational Society, alleged that the two had approached him claiming to represent the Jukaso Educational society that ran Golden Height School at the proposed site number 4 in Sector 56. They offered to give the school and the site on lease for 75 years.

According to the complaint, the two parties finally arrived at the deal for Rs12 crore and an additional amount of Rs1 crore that was paid to the two as interest-free refundable security on October 10, 2016.

In lieu of the payment, Rajiv Khanna was to provide documents that include the completion certificate of the building from the competent authority (Huda), certificate of affiliation of Class 12 from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), clearance certificate of all the loan/bank liability/property tax dues or any other encumbrances, original allotment letter, possession letter and lease deed of Jukaso Education Society, Sector 56.

The two, however, refused to provide the documents and the complainant alleged that they also started dillydallying in closing the deal.

As per the police complaint, as the date of final payment to close the deal was approaching, Sharma informed the two of his readiness with the remaining amount of Rs11 crore and Rs25 lakh as agreed and asked them to inform him of the date, time and venue of the payment.

However, as the Khannas had no authority to lease the school site, they alleged a breach on Sharma’s part on account of alleged stoppage of payment of Rs25 lakh and claimed that he had forfeited the remaining amount of Rs75 lakh paid through two demand drafts, he has said in his complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Madan Kumar, said they are investigating the matter and a case of cheating has been registered against the Khannas. “Initial probe has revealed that there was attempt to cheat and defraud the victim. The duo will soon be questioned and asked to join the probe in this regard,” said Kumar.