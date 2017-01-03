Two found dead along Gurgaon-Sohna road, cops say accident

Two men were found dead in an agricultural field on Alipur-Garhi Bazidpur road under Bhondsi police station in Sohna, 30 kms from Gurgaon on Tuesday.

As police filed a case of accidental death, villagers of Garhi Bazidpur were unhappy and blocked the Gurgaon-Sohna road near Alipur bus stand around 9 am. Traffic was interrupted for about an hour.

Police identified the deceased as Bal Kishan, 35, and Mukesh Kumar, 22, both from Garhi Bazidpur village. The bodies lay 15 feet apart, police said.

Mukesh worked in a private firm in Gurgaon and his bike was lying on his body. Bal Kishan was a farmer, police said.

The protesting villagers alleged that the two were murdered and their bodies were thrown in the fields. Police sent the bodies for a postmortem examination. Villagers demanded that a case be filed on charges of murder.

On getting information of the road blockade, Sukhbir Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sohna, reached the spot with force from Bhondsi, Sohna, and Badshahpur police stations. The villagers removed the blockade only after the ACP assured them of a thorough probe in the matter.

Suspicion of murder was strengthened after a forensic team found three pairs of footwear at the spot instead of two pairs of the deceased. Villagers also pointed out that the iron fence of the agriculture field was not broken even as a bike supposedly fell from the road and crashed through it.

There were also no signs of the bike hitting a tree at the spot from which the bodies were recovered. The distance of 15 feet between the bodies is also suspicious, Mamman Kumar, a villager, said.

ACP Singh said the matter would be probed once police received the postmortem examination report. He said the parents of the deceased, however, have given a written statement that the duo died in an accident after an unknown vehicle hit them.