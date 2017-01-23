Two held for burglaries of residences in upscale areas of Gurgaon

The crime branch of Gurgaon police arrested two alleged thieves on Monday. The police said that the duo would steal all possible items from targeted houses including toiletries, clothes and undergarments.

The accused would conduct a recce of houses and select houses on the basis of uncollected newspapers and unclean floor, as this would indicate that the house was temporarily unoccupied, the police said.

The main accused Rajesh Kumar, 24, claims to be the husband of a woman who is a sarpanch of Hindol village in Bhiwani district and lives in Jharsa village of Gurgaon. A ‘Sarpanch’ sticker on the front windshield of his SUV helped the police trace and nab him.

He operates a spa at Omaxe Mall on Sohna Road and said that he has another wife in Gurgaon, according to the police. The police also arrested his accomplice, Sunil Kumar, of Bihar, and recovered a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, an LCD TV, a DVD player, a water purifier, a home theatre, a mobile phone and two gas cylinders.

The investigating officer, inspector Raj Kumar, said that the accused were going to sell the items. The duo was released from the jail two months ago.

An investigation by the police revealed that the accused targeted unattended houses in upscale areas such as sectors 45, 46, 47, 48, 56, and 57, where the majority of working class people often leave their houses unattended.

“They conducted recce during the day and selected houses after noticing old newspapers and unclean floors. They broke the locks of the main gates in the day and entered the house in the SUV at midnight. They would break the lock of the main door and decamp with valuables, clothes, undergarments and toiletries; whatever they could carry in the vehicle,” the inspector said.

Inspector Kumar said that Rajesh confessed to his crimes. He said that the accused usually wore stolen clothes and never bought toiletries from the market. The accused were identified through footage of a CCTV in Sector 56, where they had allegedly committed a theft. A case has been lodged against them.

“We traced the accused through Sarpanch sticker on the front windshield of the SUV and local intelligence inputs,” the inspector said.