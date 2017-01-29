Two women ‘gangraped’ at gun point by dacoits in Pataudi

Two women were allegedly gangraped by a group of eight dacoits who also robbed the victims of valuables on Saturday night at Haily Mandi area in Pataudi, 30 kms from Gurgaon city.

The incident took place at a factory in which the women and their husbands were employed as wage labourers and lived in small rooms on the factory premises in Mandpura village. Gurgaon commissioner of police Sandeep Khirwar visited the spot on Sunday morning and ordered to form a special investigation team to probe the matter.

The women, in their mid twenties, are from Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Their husbands complained to police that about eight armed men entered the factory premises and took them hostage at gunpoint.

As per the complaint, the accused ransacked their residences, and made away with silver jewellery and more than ₹40,000 cash. They allegedly took turns to rape the women while

holding their husbands and two other residents hostage at gunpoint, police said.

“They entered our houses around 12 am and were there till 4 am. They took everything by breaking open the almirah and ransacked other belongings. They gagged our mouths and raped the women,” the husband of one of the victims told police.

The incident is reminiscent of a similar incident in which a couple was beaten to death and two of their relatives, including a woman and a minor, were allegedly gangraped after being held hostage by five armed robbers at Dhingeri village of Tauroo in Mewat, 45 kilometres from Gurgaon, on the night of August 24. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Tanya Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Pataudi, said medical test of the women were conducted, but the report is awaited. She said a case of loot and rape was filed at Pataudi police station.

ACP Manish Sehgal, Gurgaon police spokesperson, said a special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter and the team has started working on the case.