Underpasses, flyovers likely to be opened for traffic in January

The newly built underpasses and flyovers at all four junctions of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway are likely to be opened for traffic within this month, officials of the local administration told Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi on Monday.

Dhesi reviewed the constructions of underpasses and flyovers at the Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower and the Iffco Chowk with officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The meeting was held at the recently inaugurated PWD rest house.

The work on the four underpasses, one for each major junction along the expressway, is almost complete.

Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Deepak Kumar, said, “These underpasses and flyovers will be opened for sure in January. We are working on shifting the Kherki Daula toll, and are waiting for the state government to transfer the land at Sehrawan.”

“A foot-overbridge (FOB) is under construction at the Signature Tower junction. A petrol pump, the location of which has been affecting work on the MG Road underpass, is yet to be allotted alternate land where the fuelling station can be shifted. These are some of the minor issues delaying the opening of underpasses. But, the Rajiv Chowk underpass and flyovers at Iffco Chowk may be opened for traffic within in a week’s time,” a senior official present at the meeting said requesting anonymity.

Relocating the MG Road petrol pump has been pending for over a year. The delay in relocating the petrol pump has disturbed the construction of a U-turn underpass for traffic heading from Iffco Chowk Metro station to Sikanderpur.

Non-availability of land for constructing slip roads near the four junctions is also delaying the opening of the underpasses for traffic.

The underpasses and flyovers will help regulate traffic which has become a daily challenge for the traffic police.

Dhesi also reviewed progress of the Badshahpur drain construction and the Kherki Daula toll shift. “Badshahpur drain will be completed by May end,” V Umashankar, chief executive officer (CEO) GMDA and MCG commissioner, said.