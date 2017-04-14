Unitech directors get bail from Gurgaon court

A city court on Friday granted bail to Unitech Limited directors Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, four days after they were taken into custody by Gurgaon police under a production warrant. A production warrant is an order issued by a criminal court of law to produce a person before the court in connection with criminal proceedings pending against him or her.

An officer of the Economic Offences Wing of the city police said the two were taken into custody for investigation in a case registered at Udyog Vihar.

They were supposed to appear before a city court on Saturday, but the police took them there on Friday and they got bail.

According to the police, it has got all the information and papers required for its investigation and so the two were allowed to appear in a city court for bail. Police had earlier requested for five-day custody.

The Chandras were taken in police custody on Monday for further investigation in the 150 cases pending against them at police stations of Sector 40, Sadar, Civil Lines, Udyog Vihar and the Economic Offences Wing.

A number of cases were registered as the group was unable to deliver realty projects on time.

On Monday, a Delhi court had granted the Chandras three-month interim bail in a fraud case related to a Gurgaon-based real estate project.

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs70 lakh each and one surety of like amount.

The court had also ordered them not to leave the country and to appear before the Supreme Court, which is hearing various project-related matters involving Unitech and has already summoned the two.