Unsafe Gurgaon: Fashion designer ‘molested’ at Iffco Chowk metro station

A 37-year-old fashion designer, who works in Delhi’s Patel Nagar area, was allegedly molested at Gurgaon’s Iffco Chowk metro station on Tuesday night. The station is one of the busiest and most-frequented public spaces in the city.

The woman, a regular at the busy Iffco Chowk station, uses the metro to commute to office. Police said she got off at the Iffco Chowk station around 11pm on Tuesday and was walking towards the exit when an unknown man touched her inappropriately from behind.

Shocked, she turned around. The man started walking away and she followed him. However, she lost him as he melted into the crowd of commuters exiting the station. As it was late, she decided to return to her PG accommodation.

She was back at work the next day and did not consider lodging a complaint with the police. However, when she narrated the incident to her colleagues, they advised her to file an FIR at the earliest, said Umesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Metro Police Station.

“She filed the complaint the day after the incident, on her way back from office. We examined the CCTV footage on Thursday. The accused travelled in the same metro train as the complainant. The CCTV footage of the station shows him touching her from behind. However, his face isn’t clear,” Kumar said.

He said the police are in the process of having a rough sketch of the accused drawn. An FIR under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The city has, of late, seen several incidents which have evoked concern over women’s safety.

Just two weeks ago, a 19-year-old mother was gang-raped by three youths in a Tata Magic van in Manesar. The accused choked her 8-month-old baby to death before fleeing the scene.

In another incident in May, a Darjeeling woman who works as a nurse, claimed she was molested on the busy Sohna Road while on her way back from work.