V Umashankar becomes new chief executive officer of GMDA

Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and additional chief executive officer (CEO) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), V Umashankar was on Monday elevated as the full time CEO of the newly formed development agency.

His elevation has coincided with the GMDA taking over charge of water, roads, and sewerage facilities from the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) on Monday.

Now, all the responsibility of all the major civic infrastructure, such as water, master sector roads, and sewage, would be with the GMDA that is to act as an umbrella body for all government agencies in the Gurgaon metropolitan area.

Umashankar will continue as the commissioner MCG, but that will be an additional charge, said a government spokesperson.

Umashankar, who joined as the officer on special duty to the GMDA on October 31, 2016, was made the additional CEO on August 17. Prior to that he was with the Union government.

On November 15 last year, the authority was allotted the change of land use (CLU) rights from department of town and country planning.

The biggest task at hand for the GMDA would be to introduce the city bus service by March. Umashankar has reiterated the authority is committed to start the bus service at the earliest possible.

The GMDA is likely to cover 54% of Gurgaon district that would be developed as the metropolitan area and the area is likely to be extended up to 70%, officials closely associated with the GMDA’s formation said.

On August 15 last year, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar had announced that senior IAS officer Anand Mohan Sharan will get the additional charge as the chief executive officer of the GMDA.

Khattar had officially announced formation of Gurugram Development Authority (GDA) on September 5, 2016. The GDA Bill was submitted to the government on December 8 and the name of the authority was changed to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

On June 1, Haryana Cabinet approved the GMDA Ordinance, 2017, and a notification for the Gurugram Metropolitan Area and GMDA was issued on August 14.

On October 25, the GMDA Bill, 2017, was passed in the assembly paving the way for constitutional formation of the authority.