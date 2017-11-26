Water pipe near Signature Tower bursts, supply hit

A water pipe near the Signature Tower burst on Sunday. It was alleged that the pipe cracked due to the ongoing construction of an underpass.

With the construction of several underpasses and a flyover underway on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, pipeline bursts have become a regular occurrence this year. Several such instances have already been reported.

Around noon on Sunday, a pipe located in front of Japanese Hostel near Signature Tower junction burst after developing a leakage. Water gushed into the hostel because of which the movement of staff and guests were restricted.

“We were informed around1 pm that a water pipeline had been damaged and rushed to the spot. As part of the ongoing construction work at Signature Tower, workers were laying storm water drains and were unaware of the pipeline. The machines being used for the construction work are heavy and one of them likely came into contact wit the pipe leading to the damage,” RS Kataria, sub-divisional officer, Haryana urban development authority, Huda, said.

The damaged water pipeline resulted in an acute supply crunch in DLF areas, MG Road and Dundahera.

“We have started the repair work and the pipe will be fixed by Monday. There will be no major water shortage during repairs. We only stopped supply for two hours,” Kataria said.

In April, the Huda’s master water pipeline burst twice during construction of an underpass at Rajiv Chowk. The breach affected water supply in several sectors.

In March, the Huda issued a warning to the contractor hired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) saying that they will file a police complaint in the event of any further damage to their master pipeline at Iffco Chowk. The pipeline burst twice near Sector 17 and led to waterlogging on the service lane of the Gurgaon Expressway.

On April 24, a section of road had caved in at the Hero Honda Chowk after the pipeline located below the junction developed leakage during its shifting to pave way for the construction of an underpass. This resulted in inconvenience for commuters heading from New Delhi to Manesar, as they took more than 30 minutes to cross the junction.

On April 6, a construction company was accused of damaging a water pipeline of Unitech near Signature Tower, affecting supply to South City-1. Areas such as South City, Ardee City, DLF, Sushant Lok and sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, among others, faced water crisis for nearly 48 hours.

The NHAI is building three underpasses at Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower and Hero Honda Chowk and a flyover at Iffco Chowk as part of a project to widen the expressway. Another flyover at Hero Honda Chowk was inaugurated on July 24.