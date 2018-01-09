Dams, wider drains to check waterlogging at Hero Honda Chowk

In a meeting with Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi on Tuesday, officials of the city’s various civic and development agencies discussed long-term measures needed to check waterlogging at the Hero Honda Chowk.

To avoid a repeat of the 2016 nightmare, the officials, on Tuesday, discussed measures such as increasing the carrying capacity of the drain and the culvert located below the junction; constructing a check dam at Ghata village to contain the flow of run-off rainwater from the Aravallis; and building a reservoir at the Wazirabad village to store excess rainwater.

The junction, which is in a low-lying area between the Khandsa village and Sector 10, becomes a veritable choking point for Gurgaon and the national capital.

Each year, the monsoon brings with it a challenge for authorities as run-off rainwater and poor drainage at the junction leads to severe waterlogging and halts movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway.

In 2016, waterlogging caused by a breach at the Badshahpur drain and incessant rainfall, crippled traffic on the arterial road for nearly 48 hours. Such jams, not only affect the local traffic, but also highway traffic.

Officials said, earlier, the drain and the culvert together have a capacity to carry 500 cusecs. This was inadequate for draining the rainwater from the Hero Honda Chowk.

Officials told Dhesi that the culvert below the junction was widened in September 2017 and its capacity increased to 2,300 cusecs, and once the widening of the Badshahpur drain is completed, its capacity will also increase to 1,750 cusecs.

The authorities are executing the widening in two phases. But they hit a roadblock in the first phase itself which was started after the monsoons in 2016. A 600 metre stretch, starting from the expressway till the end of Khandsa village, resulted in the displacement of 35 families of the village. Though the families were given land Sector 37, villagers refused to shift saying there are no civic amenities. They also demanded compensation.

“The increased carrying capacity will ensure that water is drained out of the junction. Another measure which is being taken by the forest department is construction of check dams at Ghata village, located next to the elevated portion of the drain which will also contain run-off rainwater from the Aravallis and allow the land to absorb it naturally,” V Umashankar, CEO of the GMDA and the MCG commissioner, said.

Umashankar elaborated that construction of a reservoir has been proposed on a 43-acre land at Wazirabad village and minimising the load on Badshahpur drain.

Incidentally, the plan has been on the cards since 2002, when the government was looking to make a bio-diversity park at Wazirabad. The project was revived last year after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it would be constructed.

Dhesi directed officials to ensure there is no waterlogging happens this year.