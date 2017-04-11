Will cut our frequent trips to Gurgaon, threaten Ola, Uber cab drivers

After protests against the steep passenger tax hike imposed by the Haryana government from April, many cab drivers said they have decided to cut their monthly visits to Gurgaon.

Cab drivers in queue at the Delhi-Gurgaon border at Sirhaul on Tuesday also said it suited them better to pay a daily tax to the Haryana transport department instead of the steep monthly or quarterly payment.

Prior to the ban, the quarterly tax was Rs 950 only and it did not cause much stress to them. But now they have to pay Rs 9,000 per three months.

Ram Singh, a cab driver said, “Now we have to pay Rs 9,000 quarterly tax, which means Rs 100 a day. My cab is engaged with a big firm but the management refused to pay me the (enhanced) tax amount as they use my cab hardly 15 days a month or less. Since the tax was not much earlier, I used to make frequent trips to Gurgaon and Delhi when it was Rs 300 month. I am unable to cope up with the situation now as we find it tough to collect extra amount from users.”

Cabs or taxis on NCR route permit are exempted from the hike and most of the Ola and Uber cabs run on the same permit.

“We have all-India permits. There are some cabs attached with Ola and Uber also but they are very few. Most of the tax drivers still have not understood the problem. We will soon hold a meeting of our members,” said Delhi taxi tourists transporters association’ president Sanjay Samrat.

The association held a protest in Delhi on Monday and burnt the effigy of Haryana CM ML Khattar.

According to transport department officials on duty at the MG Road border, cab drivers are opting to pay daily tax because of which there are long queues at the counter.

“We advise them to pay online, monthly and quarterly. Instead, they wait in queue at the border in long queues and pay Rs 100 day,” said a official on duty at the cash counter on MG Road.