Will lift boom barrier at Kherki to end snarls: Gurgaon Police

In what could be a major relief to commuters between New Delhi and Manesar, the Gurgaon police officials informed highway operators that they will be forced to lift boom barriers at the Kherki Daula toll, enabling motorists pass through without paying toll tax, in a bid to streamline traffic movement on the national highway.

According to the police, the number of vehicles queuing up at the toll gate often reaches such levels during peak hours that the backlog derails traffic movement and leads to snarls lasting hours.

Hence, the police directed the operators to improve their system of tax collection and ensure speedy dispersal for minimal effect on traffic movement, failing which they will consider lifting the boom barrier.

“There is no alternative traffic solution apart from lifting the boom barriers and allowing passage of vehicles in a bid to streamline the movement of traffic. The toll operators have been asked to improve on their dispersal rate,” Hira Singh , ACP (highway), said.

According to officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), more than 40,000 vehicles cross the Kherki Daula toll daily.

Commuters, who are often at the receiving end of snarls due to the traffic backlog from the Kherki toll, welcomed the proposed move by the Gurgaon police.

“Clearing the toll is a major headache during peak hours, as, inadvertently, both the commercial and non-commercial vehicles end up in the same queue and clearance takes time. Hence, this step by the Gurgaon police will go a long way in reducing snarls,” Kuldeep Dahiya, a resident of Rewari, said.

The NHAI, in September, allowed Millennium City Expressways Private Limited (MCEPL), the concessionaire for the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, to carry out a survey and check traffic volume at Saharanwas village in Manesar, located 12 km from the Kherki Daula toll. The site has been earmarked for the proposed relocation of the Kherki toll.

The survey report said that there will be a 44% decline in traffic if the toll is relocated to Sahranwas and will result in a loss of roughly ₹4.5 lakh in tax collection per day.

A spokesperson for Skylark, the highway operator, said all measures are being taken to reduce pressure at the toll. He said marshalls with handheld machines would be deployed in case the volume of traffic goes up significantly during peak commuting hours.