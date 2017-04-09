Asthma drug may benefit people with rare skin diseases, finds study

Patients who develop itchy wheals in response to cold or friction, benefit from treatment with omalizumab, a drug normally used to treat asthma, a new research has found.

The drug’s active substance is highly effective against different types of inducible urticaria, a skin disease characterised by itchy wheals, which develop in response to physical stimuli such as cold or friction, the results of two separate clinical studies showed.

“Our results show that patients with severe forms of physical urticaria can benefit from treatment with omalizumab,” said one of the researchers Martin Metz from Charite - Universitatsmedizin Berlin in Germany. The results were published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

In patients with symptomatic dermographism, even gentle friction, such as that caused by clothing or physical contact, can result in severe itching. (Shutterstock)

As part of two placebo-controlled trials, the researchers used omalizumab to treat two different patient groups (61 patients with symptomatic dermographism and 31 patients with cold urticaria) for a period of three months. Cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism are different forms of inducible urticaria.

Patients with cold urticaria, for instance, cannot go swimming in the sea without risking an allergic reaction that may lead to shock. Similarly, they cannot hold items colder than room temperature.

In patients with symptomatic dermographism, even gentle friction, such as that caused by clothing or physical contact, can result in severe itching. People affected by the disorder often experience a reduced quality of life, and are forced to make adjustments to both their social and working lives.

To test the efficacy of treatment, researchers used objective measurement techniques to determine provocation threshold values for all study participants. Initial measurements were carried out prior to the first administration of the drug.

Once the second dose had been administered, measurements were repeated at four-weekly intervals, followed by a final measurement two weeks after the final dose. Results showed that treatment with omalizumab led to significant improvements in symptoms in both groups of patients, and prevented symptoms in nearly half of all patients with cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, even after exposure to the relevant stimuli.

