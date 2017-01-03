Can’t go to the gym everyday? Give online wellness programs a chance

If you’re looking for some extra support and advice to get your New Year off to a healthier start, it’d be a good idea to try an online program that delivers healthy recipes, exercise plans, and motivation straight into the comfort of your own home.

Here is our pick of programs available throughout January to help you sign up for a healthier, happier you in 2017.

Yoga with Adriene Revolution Program

Let Yoga with Adriene take you through 31 Days of Yoga to kickstart a new mindful practice this year. (YouTube)

Following the success of her previous Yoga Camp and 30 Days of Yoga programs, popular yoga teacher Adriene Mishler is back to kickstart a new year with a new program on her Yoga with Adriene YouTube channel and website.

Offering an extra day this time around, Revolution is a 31-day program which will help yoga newbies get going with a new practice and yoga experts who have taken a break over the holidays to get back into a new habit. A new video will be released each day throughout January, all varying in length and content but all designed to nurture and nourish both body and mind in the new year and beyond.

Bodyism 12-day Program

The team behind Bodyism, the group of wellness experts responsible for getting supermodels Lara Stone and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley into shape, are helping the rest of us to also live a healthier lifestyle this year by learning their Bodyism philosophy in less than two weeks.

By signing up to Bodyism’s 12 days of emails you can receive healthy “kitchen must-haves,” nutritious recipes, mindfulness tips, sleep advice and exercise ideas directly into your inbox for some extra help and motivation to kick start your year.

Those wanting to take things a step further can also purchase Bodyism’s 9 Day Detox which includes menu plans, exercise plans, recipes, and a meditation guide as well as a selection of Bodyism supplements, tea, and exercise bands to give an extra boost to your new diet and exercise regime.

Sleek Technique Full Ballerina Body Nutrition Program

The 21-day Re-balance and Re-energise program from Sleek Technique offers full ballerina body workouts along with a nutritious eating plan. (YouTube)

Founded by professional ballerinas Victoria Marr and Flik Swan, Sleek Technique offers ballet workouts that can be streamed and downloaded from anywhere in the world for a healthy, strong ballerina body.

To ring in the new year Sleek Technique will launching a 21-day progam starting on January 10 that will take you through to the end of the month, but also give you enough time to finish off any leftover holiday treats.

Featuring a new, full ballerina body workout to build dancer strength, muscle tone and flexibility, budding ballerinas can also purchase the new Re-balance and Re-energise program to gain access to 21 days of meal and exercise plans, a one-to-one video call consultation with top nutritionist Sarah Grant, and access to a private Facebook group for questions and answers, support, motivation, and tips and tricks to help you stick to your new healthier plan.

