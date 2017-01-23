Cheers to good health! Beer yoga is totally a fitness fad and it is sweeping internet

For yoga enthusiasts, the options now seem endless. From Bikram yoga and Vipassana meditation to power yoga and mindfulness meditation (yes, that’s a thing), anyone seeking to reflect while improving their flexibility and strength can find a proper outlet to do so. And now, there’s a new type of yoga: one that caters to the beer-lovers of the fitness world.

BierYoga, which was founded in Germany, “is the marriage of two great loves: beer and yoga,” according to the organization’s website. Each class incorporates beer drinking into yoga poses, whether it’s by balancing the bottle on your head or taking a few sips while settling into a pose, so yogis are downing an adult beverage (or two) throughout the course of the session.

Sounds pretty great, right? The genius founders make a darn compelling argument for why this is the next best fitness trend, stating, “Both are centuries-old therapies for body, mind, and soul. The joy of drinking beer and the mindfulness of yoga compliment each other and make for an energizing experience.”

The practice isn’t brand-new, Berlin-based Bier Yoga has been in existence since 2015. But thanks to publicity for events at a pub in Sydney, Australia last weekend, with more planned for Melbourne, it can’t be long before more studios pour themselves a glass of this nifty combination.

Before you fitness friends go shrugging off beer yoga because of the beverage’s reputation for a high calorie count, allow us to remind you that beer actually has some notable health benefits, from reducing your heart attack risk to protecting against diabetes.

Highlights For the beer drinkers with a desire for yoga.

For the yogis with a desire for beer.

For those who are just curious and over 16 years old.



“BierYoga is supposed to be fun, yet it is not a joke. We combine the philosophy of yoga with the joy of the drinking of beer, in order to get to know, perhaps, even heard states of consciousness,” the site notes.

Photos on the site show practitioners doing familiar yoga poses, but sometimes it’s while sipping from a beer bottle or while carefully resting the bottle on a bent knee. And a talented few even manage to take poses while balancing beer bottles on their heads.

Basically, beer yoga is a win-win situation.

But not everyone is a fan. On the Facebook page for the Sydney event, Suma Narayanappa wrote, “Doing proper yoga requires (an) empty stomach. That is 4 hours after having a simple meal and 8 hours after having any kind of alcohol.”

But we’re enthused. So where can we sign up? It turns out this genius class is available in Berlin, Germany, and recently spread to Australia. We’re secretly hoping this stress-relieving workout trend makes it way to India, because the thought of cracking open a cold Carlsberg can while getting into adho mukha svanasana (or the Downward Dog pose) is oddly, oh so satisfying.

Now see some photos from past BierYoga classes to see what the buzz is all about.