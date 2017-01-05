 Constant headache making life difficult for you? This could be a big reason | health and fitness | Hindustan Times
Constant headache making life difficult for you? This could be a big reason

Updated: Jan 05, 2017 16:10 IST
IANS
IANS
Vitamin D deficiency has also been associated with chronic tension-type headache, perhaps by causing musculoskeletal pain. (Shutterstock)

Deficiency in the levels of Vitamin D may increase the risk of chronic headache in middle-aged and older men, according to a new study. The findings showed that individuals with the lowest vitamin D levels had over a two-fold risk of chronic headache in comparison to the those with the highest levels.

Vitamin D deficiency has also been associated with chronic tension-type headache, perhaps by causing musculoskeletal pain. Previous studies have found Vitamin D to play a role in various neurovascular diseases.

The study adds to the accumulating body of evidence linking a low intake of vitamin D to an increased risk of chronic diseases, said researchers from the University of Eastern Finland.

For the study, the team analysed the serum vitamin D levels and occurrence of headache in approximately 2,600 men aged between 42 and 60 years. In 68% of these men, the serum vitamin D level was below 50 nanomoles per litre (nmol/l), which is generally considered the threshold for vitamin D deficiency.

People with low exposure to UVB radiation -- a major source of vitamin D -- should make sure that they get sufficient vitamin D from food or from vitamin D supplements, the researchers suggested. The findings were published in Scientific Reports.

