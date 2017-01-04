From ultherapy to cryolipolysis: Wellness trends to watch out for in 2017

Experts foresee several trends, including the return to basic foods and group exercising, this year. They also predict that the holistic approach to wellness will also gain popularity, and not only among wellness enthusiasts, but also the general public, as the understanding of the mind-body connect and awareness about mental health increases. Here is a list of trends that could make a mark in 2017.

Functional training

Cycling in a group (spinning) will gain popularity this year. (IStock)

“Bored of the monotonous gym workout sessions? That’s where functional workouts step in. They help burn calories, are well-suited for your daily activities, and can be altered as per your convenience,” says Swapneel Hazare, fitness expert, Prosport Fitness Centre, Lower Parel and Andheri (W).

Hazare adds that group workouts such as spinning (cycling classes in a group) will also gain popularity this year.

Home-cooked food

Home-cooked food such as dal and rice will be preferred more. (HT Photo)

This year, people will want to eat home-cooked meals over healthy shop-bought or restaurant food, predict experts.

“Brown bread, wheat pasta and oats are passé. The latest preference for people includes wholewheat, bajra, jowar and nachni rotis. Rather than buying ready-made stuff, which is fresh, fast to cook and healthy, people will prefer to cook at home,” says Sheela Tanna, dietician and fitness expert, Criticare Hospital, Juhu.

Cryolipolysis

The technique of using cold temperature to target fat cells will gain popularity, says Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon, Cutis Skin Studio.

“We all saw the cryolipolysis technology for the removal of stubborn packets of fat such as tummy bulge, bra fat, thighs and double chin doing well in 2016, but it is likely to be a bigger success in 2017,” she says.

Read more

Going futuristic

Dr Bandita Sinha, gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital, Navi Mumbai, predicts that more people will be using apps and gadgets to track their fitness record. “Even those suffering from mental illnesses will turn to counselling over the Internet, as it helps a person come out of their shell easily, rather than meeting someone in person,” she says.

Mind-body connection

“Holistic healing and fitness is the new trend, where people understand the mind-body connect and equate the health of the mind with the health of the body,” says Luke Coutinho, nutritionist and physiologist, Pure Nutrition.

He also predicts that healthy travelling trips will be a rage this year. “People will choose holiday sessions where they can enjoy themselves, have fun and also and engage in activities that keep them fit and healthy,” says Coutinho.

Cupping

Cupping, a Chinese method to relieve pain, will gain popularity. (IStock)

A number of Olympic athletes, including Michael Phelps, stirred curiosity when they were spotted with red spots on their skin during the Rio Olympics. Turned out they were ‘cupping’ marks. “Cupping is a Chinese method to increase the lymphatic drainage, which helps one tone the body and relieves one from pain and stress,” says Dr Soma Sarkar, dermatologist, Skin Inn, Bandra (W).

Herb power

Herbs such as turmeric will be highly used by fitness enthusiasts this year. (IStock)

The conscious inclusion of herbs such as ginseng, turmeric and astragalus will be on the rise. “These herbs are great to reduce inflammation and boost immunity, while keeping energy levels optimal. They are set to become an important part of any fitness enthusiast’s diet,” says Dr Rajeswari Shetty, head of dietetics, Fortis SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim.

Ultherapy

The cosmetic treatment popularly known as Ultherapy will be in sought-after this year. (HT Photo)

‘Ultherapy’ – a popular name for a high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) treatment, will not only remain the choice of celebrities, but will also be sought-after by other people this year, according to Dr Mohan Thomas, cosmetic surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute, Bandra (W).

Ultherapy is a non-invasive procedure and safe for diabetics.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

The author tweets @iamsusanjose