Here’s an easy guide to what you should eat after a workout session

Exercise is not only meant for losing weight, but it also keeps the body fit and energetic. There are many people who push the envelope and don’t eat after their workout. In fact, eating immediately after you finish a workout is beneficial for many reasons. Your body will automatically use the calories you eat for repair and recovery. And guess what? There will be no unhealthy fat storage. So, after your workout, eat a whole food meal containing protein and carbohydrates such as a piece of fish and a green salad with olive oil.

Go for carbs:

Intake of some carbohydrates is also essential after a workout, as it draws out the stored glycogen (stored form of sugar) in the body. It increases your body insulin and the ability to use carbohydrates. This helps in reducing your weight. “A very important thing to keep in mind is to eat after every two hours, as the food does not get stored and is used to generate energy in the body,” says Poonam Sharma, sports nutritionist. Your body takes more effort to digest complex carbs, so the extra calories will be burned. Sharma suggests, “Go for boiled spinach, kidney beans, green salad with lettuce leaves and boiled potatoes.”

Having a liquid meal is also convenient, and you can even have it at the gym. (Istockphotos)

Liquid Intake



Liquid meals are best to have after workout, as they are easy to digest and give the body the required nutrients. Drinks such as Gatorade can be the best pick. These drinks don’t require a lot of digestion, so the nutrients will get into your system fast. This allows for your body to start the recovery process. If the training session lasts longer than 60 minutes, aim for a recovery drink that contains at least 10 to 15 grams of protein and 30 to 40 grams of carbohydrates. Having a liquid meal is also convenient, and you can even have it at the gym. This works well for those who can’t stomach a lot of food after workout. But avoid liquid intake in the evening. “Instead, go for a wholesome meal such as raw salad, 100gm boiled chicken, one sabzi with chapatti,” suggests Anuj Sharma, aerobics instructor.

Eating the right balance of proteins and carbs is important after workout. (Istockphotos)

Proteins



Make sure you have adequate amount of proteins in the diet. In turn, this will build good muscle mass. If you’re going for a muscle workout, make sure you have more proteins than normal. “Protein shakes are good, but it’s better to take them in the morning or early evening workout, as the metabolism in the night is slow and the body takes more time to digest it,” adds Anuj. You can go for sprouts, egg whites, low fat cheese, low fat milk, nuts, and chicken breast without skin.