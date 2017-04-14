Here’s why pudina is a super herb to beat summer heat and fight indigestion

The winter chill is long gone, but the sweltering summer heat brings with a variety of health issues. Though infections like flu, jaundice and typhoid may manifest if your immunity levels are low, common summer problems like digestive disorders, heat strokes, etc., are something that can be avoided with the right diet.

In Ayurveda, pudina features as an excellent herb to beat the heat and fight digestive problems.

The humble pudina leaves, an irreplaceable component in every kitchen, not only add great flavour to food, but are packed with numerous health benefits as well.

The menthol present in the herb stimulates the enzymes necessary for digestion, relaxes the muscles of the stomach, reducing the chances of indigestion and spasms.

Pudina, also called the ‘wonder herb’ due to its benefits for the human digestive system, goes back 3,000 years. It is packed with antioxidants and phytonutrients that work wonders for the human stomach.

