How to get the most out of your spin class: Tips from an indoor cycling guru

If you’re thinking about how to get fit for 2017, spinning provides a challenging workout that is also fun, upbeat, and gives great results.

Steph Nieman, instructor and co-founder of Let’s Ride in Paris, lists her tips on how to get started and get the most out of your spinning class.

Spinning is a pretty challenging workout. What advice would you give someone who is new to spinning to help get them started, and encourage them to stick with it?

The first time you attend a class don’t sit in the front row. This means you can follow others, and you also don’t have to worry about others looking at you so you can really let go and not stress about being perfect the first time. Feel the rhythm with your legs first even if it means you don’t follow the upper body movements to start with; that will come with time. Also eat before the class and make sure you have water.

How can those who are already spinning fans avoid boredom and stay motivated -- and keep seeing results?

Each class is designed with new music every time to keep it varied, and there are so many different moves we can do and different combinations -- I’ve been doing this for 7 years and I haven’t been bored once! Different lights and different people also create a different mood and vibe in each class, and every class is designed to be a spiritual journey.

How often do you recommend attending a spin class to achieve fitness goals?

If you can attend three times a week then you will really start to see some changes, not just physically but also in your attitude and how you feel mentally. If you go just once a week it’s like starting out all over again, so I would recommend three.

Are there any other workouts that go nicely with spinning? To help with flexibility maybe, or work other muscle groups?

Yoga is a really nice complement. We do a stretch here at the end of the class but it isn’t that long so yoga is good to cross train with, and it’s what I cross train with. It also has a meditative element like spinning.

Any kit recommendations for spinning to make sure you’re both stylish and comfortable in class?

There is a brand one I really like called Anima Athletica. It’s a French brand, like a French Lululemon, and they have some really nice basics but really good quality. Splits59 also have a really good price point and the patterns are more subtle.