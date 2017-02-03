Hygiene alert: Sharing a mobile phone can spread bacterial infection

Handling of a mobile phone by different persons can lead to spread of infection as it gives rise to bacterial pathogens, the government said on Friday.

Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste in a written reply in Lok Sabha said the Indian Council of Medical Research has issued guidelines on “hospital infection control” to reduce infections in hospitals in general.

“Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that in a recent study conducted by Pal et al. in 2015, on 386 participants, it was found that 81.8% mobile phones and 80% swabs showed bacterial pathogen growth.

“Directorate General of Health Services has informed that there is risk of spread of infection due to handling of the same mobile phone set by different people without taking proper precautions of hand hygiene,” he said.

He was asked whether scientists have warned that mobile phones spread infections in hospitals. Kulaste said ICMR has issued guidelines on ‘Hospital Infection Control’ to reduce infections in hospitals in general.

He said the government has not conducted any survey about the number of persons who get infections in hospitals in the country.

