Kick-boxing to martial arts: Bollywood divas share their fitness tips

Belly fat that refuses to budge and that stubborn double chin––we often crib about these weight issues. But we often do not realise that staying in shape involves hard work. It means making those little sacrifices such as swapping your favourite chocolate chip pie with a bowl of fruity yoghurt or not watching your favourite show because it clashes with your training schedule. A fit body is the result of regular workout and a balanced diet. Get inspired by the fitness routine of these Bollywood beauties and be ready to sweat it off.

Aditi Rao Hydari (Ritwik Ghosh/ Hindustan Times)

Aditi Rao Hydari :These days, I don’t get time to work out because of my busy schedule. But I compensate it with dancing whenever it’s possible. Dancing is a great mood buster. My basic fitness routine generally involves circuit training and yoga.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma: I used to do gymnastics as a child and I have continued until now. I am into mallakhambh (traditional martial art form of Maharashtra) as well. When I travel, I carry a skipping rope. I also go for a run when I’m staying next to a beach. I believe that workout should be fun. Pick a form of workout that you enjoy. Try something different every day.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah: I follow a mix of different workouts so that I don’t get bored. I divide my week between Pilates, weight training and kickboxing. When it comes to following a diet, I eat home cooked food. I have never relied on crash diets. I have been dancing since the last seven years but I didn’t really lose weight. It took me three years to understand my body and I eventually started losing weight. So, here’s what you must keep in mind: Be persistent and do not expect results in just a month. And it’s crucial to understand your body and metabolism to get desired results.

Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander:

I work out six days a week. I do cardio for three days and weight training for the other three days. My diet includes carbs and high protein diet. I avoid aerated drinks and other artificial beverages, as they have high sugar content. When it comes to food, think of it as a basic necessity, and do not give in to cravings. One day of the week can be your cheat day, when you can eat everything that you are fond of.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar: My basic mantra is eating well, working out and sleeping well. My fitness activities include swimming, cycling twice a week and weight training thrice a week. I’m an outdoor person, and I love hiking once a month. Along with which I’m also training to be a professional scuba diver. I think that one should also avoid self-medication as it takes a toll on our bodies, often resulting in weight gain. Ayurveda or homeopathic always work better for me.