Of pigtails, pyjamas and glowing skin: 6 skincare mantras for the lazy you

With another January fading into oblivion, it is that time of the year again when the air is heavy with procrastination: the resolutions that we pledged with utmost dedication only a month ago do not ring as earnest now. A few workouts missed, a guilty trip to Dominos, and the chocolate cake that you shouldn’t have had…

But there lies the catch. Instead of giving in and blaming it on the sudden change of weather or your inhuman working hours, it is now when you need to pull up your socks and get going. More exercise, healthier food, regular skincare—take them all head on but one at a time until all of it blends seamlessly into your day, say experts.

Read more

Too much has already been written about the benefits of nutritious diets and regular exercise. Here, we therefore discuss how you can get healthy, glowing skin, especially if you are the low-maintenance kind, because you can have it all—pyjamas, ponytails, nerd glasses and good skin.

Delhi-based dermatologists come to our aid here, confirming that healthy skin is an achievable feat and does not require climbing a mountain. All it takes is making a few informed choices and sticking to them.

Keep these mantras handy, for you’ll need them more often than you think.

Use cosmetics only when needed

That you do not wear makeup is a good thing. “For a lot of people, using makeup is an everyday practice, much like brushing teeth. However, they do not realise how horridly it messes with their skin in the long term,” says Dr Anurag Dixit, from SCI Hospital, GK 1.

According to him, regular use of cosmetics causes premature ageing, pigmentation, erodes skin, makes it dry and reduces its immunity to fight infection.

Stick to the basics

For everyday use, stick to a mild face-wash/soap, a moisturiser and a physical sunscreen of SPF 30 to 50, says Dixit.

Dr Meghna Gupta, director of Delhi Skin Centre, advises using beauty oil daily. “It does not exacerbate breakouts as is popularly believed. In fact, it regulates the oiliness of your skin. If applied according to the skin type, it can significantly improve your skin tone and texture,” she says.

There is more to you than your face

We often concentrate our efforts just to our face, as our bodies experience insufferable neglect. “Bathing everyday is not enough. Use a body scrub at least once a week and moisturise well,” Dr Gupta suggests.

Make informed purchases

Do not get carried away by advertisements. They aim to convince. Buy only the beauty products you need and that suit your skin type. Do a thorough research on a product before you buy it, says Dr Suruchi Puri, director of Medi Makeover.

One treatment at a time

We know you are not the type. But if it comes to it, never take two or three treatments at the same time. Instead of solving your skin troubles, it will significantly add to them as it is an extremely hazardous practice, warns Puri.

Know when you need a dermatologist

“Dermatologists can provide expert and tailored advice about your skin like no beauty website or blog can. See one when you do not know what to do,” says Puri.

The rest you know—drinking lots of water, getting enough sleep, not stressing much and staying awesome.

The author tweets @sneha_bengani

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more