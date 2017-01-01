Olive or castor or coconut oil? Here’s how to ace your beauty regimen

Oils have been used since ancient times for beauty care. According to the Ayurvedic system, massaging with oils is said to have various therapeutic benefits. Here we are referring to pressed oils, like olive oil, sesame seed (til) oil, mustard oil, coconut oil, almond oil, sunflower oil, castor oil, etc. which have been commonly used as massage oils for centuries. Here’s a crash course on the benefits of different oils for your beauty regimen.