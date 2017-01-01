Superfoods for a super 2017: Watermelon seeds, Maca, Tiger nuts and more

Do you plan to welcome 2017 with a new and healthy self? If you want to look good, you have to feel good and for that you need to eat good too. Here are some healthy food items which claim to boost your sex drive and even reduce stress.

Here goes the list of eight things to put on your menu this year.

1. Purple food: Try ­purple cauliflower, black rice, purple asparagus, elderberries, acai or purple sweet potatoes as sticking purple on your plate as colours often indicates a density of nutrients and antioxidants.

2. Adaptogens: Liquorice and ginseng are among the plants known as adaptogens, which help us deal with stress. “Adaptogens are able to adapt their function, specific to what our body needs,” said nutritionist Shona Wilkinson. “They usually have a specific affinity for the adrenals and the endocrine glands, therefore ­having a positive effect on hormonal balance and the way the body functions under stress,” Shona added.

Watermelon seeds are packed with protein, vitamin B, ­magnesium and ­monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. (Shutterstock)

3. Watermelon seeds: We are used to spitting these out when we bite into a juicy slice of watermelon but the seeds are now the latest snacking trend. Once they have been sprouted and shelled, they can be roasted to give a tasty and nutritional boost. Watermelon seeds are packed with protein, vitamin B, ­magnesium and ­monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Sprinkle them on your salad for an added crunch.

4. Maca: Maca is a root which belongs to the radish family: Rich in vitamins, it boosts your sex drive and improves stamina. Commonly found in powder form, it is also said to help your mood and general well-being. Add a teaspoon to a smoothie or protein shake.

Read more

5. Activated charcoal: From centuries, activated charcoal has been used for as a detoxifier. Try it as a pitch black drink or add some powdered charcoal tablets to your beauty regime for clearer skin. It is even used to whiten teeth as it is meant to absorb tannins found in coffee and red wine.

6. Probiotic water: Probiotics are useful live bacteria and yeasts that are often found in ­yoghurts and ­supplements. But probiotic water is being hailed as the latest way to help our guts. Food and drink are becoming functional - this is an example of how we can get the goodness of water with the added health benefits of probiotics.”

Low in ­calories and fat, Tiger Nuts are a great source of potassium, vitamin E, iron and unsaturated fatty acids. (Shutterstock)

7. Tiger nuts: Tiger nuts are small wrinkled root ­vegetables hailing from North Africa and the Med. Low in ­calories and fat, they are a great source of potassium, vitamin E, iron and unsaturated fatty acids. Enjoy them whole as a snack or make traditional creamy drink horchata by soaking them before blending with water and a dash of sweetener.

8. Goat meat: Goat meat is commonly eaten in North Africa but it’s going to be big news in 2017. “It’s a healthy ­option - low in fat and higher in ­protein than some meats - and it’s also higher in iron than beef, pork or lamb,” said Nutritionist Lily Soutter. “Currently, goats are farmed primarily for their milk and so - shockingly - most male goats from the goat dairy industry are killed at birth,” Soutter added.