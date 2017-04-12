Swimming improves stamina among runners: Survey

When polled on their performances, almost nine in 10 runners said that swimming helped improve their overall stamina, according to a recent OnePoll survey.

The OnePoll survey polled 1,572 people that both swim and run at least once a fortnight in the USA, the UK and France. 85.81% of those polled said swimming helps enhance their performance when running, and almost nine in 10 said swimming helps improve their stamina when running and taking part in other fitness activities (87%).

Among other benefits, 80.28% said swimming helps them run harder for longer and 89.5% said they feel fitter and stronger when they combine swimming with running.

The international study was conducted by OnePoll in the USA, UK and France between March 17 and 27, 2017, and polled 1,572 people that both swim and run at least once a fortnight. Participants were recruited online and were paid to participate.

