Tablet devices may prove helpful at relaxing agitated dementia patients

Using tablet devices to employ music or art therapies may be a safe and a potentially effective approach to manage agitation among patients with dementia, according to a new study led by a scientist of Indian origin.

“Tablet use as a nonpharmacologic intervention for agitation in older adults, including those with severe dementia, appears to be feasible, safe, and of potential utility,” said Ipsit Vahia, from McLean Hospital in the US.

“Our preliminary results are a first step in developing much-needed empirical data for clinicians and caregivers on how to use technology such as tablets as tools to enhance care and also for app developers working to serve the technologic needs of this population,” said Vahia, who led the study.

The research builds upon previous studies demonstrating that art, music, and other similar therapies can effectively reduce symptoms of dementia without medication.

By using tablet devices to employ these therapies, however, patients and providers also benefit from a computer’s inherent flexibility.

“We know that art therapy can work, music therapy can work. The tablet, however, gives you the option of switching from one app to another easily, modifying the therapy seamlessly to suit the individual,” he said.

Researchers loaded a menu of 70 apps onto the tablets for the study. The apps varied greatly in their cognitive complexity - from an app that displayed puppy photos to one that featured Sudoku puzzles.

The researchers found that tablet use was safe for every patient, regardless of the severity of their dementia, and that with proper supervision and training, the engagement rate with the devices was nearly 100 per cent.

The study also found that the tablets demonstrated significant effectiveness in reducing symptoms of agitation, particularly - but not exclusively - among patients with milder forms of dementia.

Vahia cited several examples of the tablet’s potential to improve a patient’s condition.

One particular patient, who only spoke Romanian, was very withdrawn and irritable, and medications were ineffective in controlling his symptoms.

“We started showing him Romanian video clips on YouTube, and his behaviour changed dramatically and instantaneously,” said Vahia.

“His mood improved. He became more interactive. He and his medical support team also started using a translation app so that staff could ask him simple questions in Romanian, facilitating increased interaction,” he said.

“These significant improvements are a clear testament of the tablet’s potential as a clinical tool,” he added.

The research was published in The American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

