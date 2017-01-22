Thinking about trying a face oil but don’t know where to begin?

Facial skin has always been considered to be the most delicate one.

The tissues here are so fragile that if not taken care properly, they end up getting dull and age quickly. Besides, getting the maximum exposure of sun and pollution compared to other body parts are also other factors which affect them.

According to Shikhee Agrawal, head training, at The Body Shop, facial oil is the newest beauty trend that helps to combat the damages on facial skin. It has several benefits- from anti-ageing agent to skin medication.

• The skin needs natural oils to keep hydrated and protected. Good quality facial oil tricks the skin into thinking that it’s produced enough and therefore doesn’t need to produce more, which is one of the major reasons for the skin’s breakouts. Thus, it is ideal to use facial oils regularly as they help in rejuvenating and due to the application procedure, helps relaxing the facial muscles.

• According to the top dermatologists, facial oils could be the missing step to the daily beauty regime. Facial oils are an excellent way to revive antioxidants and vitamins quickly into the skin, at the same time adding a natural glow and help to maintain skin from anti-ageing.

• Facial oils are absorbed quickly, and soften the appearance of fine lines. Due to the daily massage, they also help lift the facial muscles and make it firmer. These end up making the face look older and loss of natural glow.

• Facial oil also has the ability to reduce redness, irritation and even breakouts. Vitamin E is highly beneficial as it is powerful anti-oxidant that helps repair cell damage and facial oils usually have the ever nourishing Vitamin E, marula oil, Argan oil, rosehip, camellia, black cumin amongst some others

• Both, moisturizers, lotions or creams and facial oils can be used simultaneously as facial oils are great for layering. It is best to apply oils right after freshly cleansed skin in the morning and at night right before applying the moisturizer. Otherwise only the oil would do well.

• Facial oils are best for every skin type (dry, oily or combination) as they rebalance skin and restore a naturally healthy complexion.