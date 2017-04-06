This summer protect your skin by choosing the right sunscreen

There are ample brands offering sunscreens in different forms, but you need to know your skin type before bringing one home. So it is imperative that you buy the right kind of sunscreen.

Here Aashmeen Munjaal, make-up artist and Bharti Taneja, director of Alps Beauty Clinic and Academy, share some tips on what you need to keep in mind while buying a sunscreen:

* Sun protection creams for face have to be of really fine quality. Rather than going for too many sun block creams, you need to choose light weighted mist spray and have a thin layer. For your body you can use thick layered sunscreen.

Lotions and sun-guards containing SPF (Sun Protection Factor) 20 to 35 are suitable for Indian skin types.

Lotions having SPF 30 is the best for people having a fair or wheatish complexion. In case you have a dark complexion, you should opt for lotions that contain SPF 20.

If you reside near the coastal regions or are going on a vacation to the beach, you should choose a sunscreen lotions containing SPF 30 to 50.

Sometimes for buying that sun screen you need to pay extra which equally hit your pockets. But after 50 SPF all sun screen are same in their effects.

* There are sunscreen lotions that are waterproof or water-resistant, which means that after the application of the lotion, even if you wash your face with water, the lotion will not wear off.

Waterproof sunscreen lotions will last up to 80 minutes in water and water-resistant sunscreen lotions can last up to 40 minutes in water. These kind of sunscreen lotions are best for swimmers.

* You need to identify if your skin is allergic to certain sunscreen. Different sunscreens have different ingredients so don’t be afraid of trying new sun screen.

* If you have oily skin make sure you use gel based sunscreen or sun foundations -- soufflé based, mousse based, powder based and water based.

If you have very dry skin, you can blindly go for oily sun screen which has some greasy or oily effect in it. It will eventually hydrate your skin besides protecting you from the sun.

For sensitive skin, avoid aphelia ingredients in skin. Also test the product on your skin at the back of your ear lobe. If there is no reaction you can continue with same sun screen.

