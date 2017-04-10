Osteoporosis drug found safe for effective treatment of postmenopausal women

A new study provides reassuring information about the short-term and long-term safety of denosumab, a monoclonal antibody that is used to treat postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Adverse events were noted during a three-year long clinical trial of women in the age group 60 to 90 years old. The events showed no tendency to increase even three years after the treatment, the study showed.

In addition, women who crossed over from three years of placebo to three years of denosumab experienced no increase in adverse effects compared with women treated for the initial three years.

“All of this is consistent with an excellent safety and tolerability profile for denosumab treatment for osteoporosis,” said Dr. Nelson Watts, lead author of the study results published in Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

The authors noted that, especially in older women on long-term treatment, many if not all adverse events could be called “life events”— things that would have happened whether or not the person was participating in a clinical trial.

