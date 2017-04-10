 Osteoporosis drug found safe for effective treatment of postmenopausal women | health and fitness | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Osteoporosis drug found safe for effective treatment of postmenopausal women

Osteoporosis drug denosumab has been found safe for postmenopausal women in a long-term trial.

health and fitness Updated: Apr 10, 2017 11:47 IST
Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis weakens bones, increasing the risk of unexpected fractures.(Shutterstock)

A new study provides reassuring information about the short-term and long-term safety of denosumab, a monoclonal antibody that is used to treat postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Adverse events were noted during a three-year long clinical trial of women in the age group 60 to 90 years old. The events showed no tendency to increase even three years after the treatment, the study showed.

In addition, women who crossed over from three years of placebo to three years of denosumab experienced no increase in adverse effects compared with women treated for the initial three years.

“All of this is consistent with an excellent safety and tolerability profile for denosumab treatment for osteoporosis,” said Dr. Nelson Watts, lead author of the study results published in Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

The authors noted that, especially in older women on long-term treatment, many if not all adverse events could be called “life events”— things that would have happened whether or not the person was participating in a clinical trial.

Read more

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

tags

more from health and fitness

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you