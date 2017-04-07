World Health Day: Eat your way out of depression

Anyone who has ever struggled with depression would know how hard is to come out. Depression affects not only our brain but also our health as we lose all the hope from life and at the end which leads to suicide.

According to a study done by Canadian Community Health Survey, eating healthy can play an important role in preventing various mental disorders, including anxiety and depression.

Mehar Rajput, nutritionist and dietitian at FitPass, advises us to try these seven foods, which can help you to swing your mood to a positive side of life.

1. Avocado

Rich in glutathione. It contains more folate than any other fruit and plenty of Vitamin B. Helps in combating stress by providing a calming effect on our nervous system. Just add a thin slice of Avocado in your sandwich and feel the creamy texture and calming effect of this super food.

2. Banana

It helps overcome depression due to high levels of tryptophan which is converted into serotonin -the happy mood brain neurotransmitter. It’s a pack of energy which can boost your sugar levels. You can have a Banana smoothie or shake.

3. Chamomile Tea

Drops anxiety levels, calms the nervous system and promotes sleep. Chamomile tea can be easily prepared by boiling chamomile tea leaves in water. One can have it Iced too.

4. Berries

Contains highest level of antioxidants and loaded with Vitamin C. Vitamin C helps in lowering blood pressure and lowering Cortisol (Stress Hormone) and boosts serotonin level. One can nibble on frozen berries too. These can be easily added in your cereal bowl.

5. Dark Chocolate

Helps in lowering Blood Pressure and makes you feel calm. It contains antioxidants. When one feels down and stressed out try to snack on a piece of dark chocolate. It is good for your heart as well.

6. Walnuts

Rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, alpha-linolenic acid, which prevents memory loss, it helps in reversing the sign of brain aging and thus helps in coping from stress and anxiety. Soak 2-3 walnuts and make munching on these a regular habit.

7. Oranges

It is known as a power house of Vitamin C and Vitamin B-1 also known as Thiamine, this vitamin helps in dealing with stress by boosting your immune system. You can include oranges in your diet by making orange mocktails, smoothies or squash.

