Are you a Facebook, WhatsApp addict? Take this quiz and find out

People in their late teens and early 20s are succumbing to a new form of dependence , which is causing disturbed sleep patterns, shorter attention spans, according to experts.

Categorised as the dependence on technology like mobile phones, computer, internet, social media, online gaming and even pornography, online addiction is a behavioural problem like gambling, but is yet to be formally declared as an addiction.

Answer these questions to check whether you’re addicted to Facebook, WhatsApp or other websites and Apps:

<a href="//htnetedit.polldaddy.com/s/are-you-addicted-to-social-media-apps">View Survey</a>

If your answer to these questions is yes, you might be an online addict. Talk to your parents, teachers and friends and seek help.