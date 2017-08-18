Doctor dismissed this woman’s cancer symptoms because she ‘looked healthy’

Living a healthy lifestyle is recommended but unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a guarantee of a healthy life.

Vicky Veness, a 30-year-old fitness trainer from England, posted a picture of hers on Facebook account on August 12 with an important message. If you look at her picture, you will see a healthy looking woman with a radiant smile but there’s a different story behind the face.

“Just a warning that this post may be upsetting to read,” she writes along with her perfect looking photo she posted.

Veness has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer but she says some doctors “brushed off” her symptoms as asthma. It is because, as she says, she has always been living in the safer zone of life that includes no smoking, healthy eating, and regular exercise.

“When you have cancer you won’t necessarily look ill on the outside,” she says in her post.

So after the doctors and Veness relied too blindly on her healthy lifestyle that led them to ignore the symptoms that were so subtle in nature, she has an advice.

“If you feel unwell for whatever reason, it doesn’t matter how silly you might think it might be, see your doctor, question everything and keep going back until you get the answers you need,” she says.

Veness told the Daily Mail it was important to share her post in order “to highlight that cancer really can affect anybody, in any walk of life”.

“It worries me that “healthy looking” people and non-smokers may be overlooked when diagnosing this condition. It took 18 months to reach my diagnosis,” she added.

More than 2000 people have reacted to her post, sympathising with her pain.