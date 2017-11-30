Govt launches hypertension management initiative to reduce cardiovascular deaths

Union health ministry has launched a hypertension- management initiative to reduce disability and death related to high blood pressure.

Under the project, people will be screened at the primary healthcare centres in select districts over a period of two years. Those diagnosed with high blood pressure will be put on treatment.

Christened India Hypertension Management Initiative (IHMI), it aims to improve the control of high blood pressure (hypertension), reduce salt consumption and eliminate artificial trans-fats, leading risk factors for Cardio vascular diseases (CVDs).

An estimated 200 million adults in India have high blood pressure, yet control rates for the condition remain low.

Studies suggest that in rural areas in India, only one quarter of people with hypertension are aware of their condition, and only around 10% have their blood pressure controlled. In urban areas, around 40% of people with hypertension are aware of their condition, and only around 20% have their blood pressure controlled.

Centre has a national action plan for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) with specific targets to be achieved by 2025 The targets include a 25% reduction in overall mortality from CVDs, a 25% relative reduction in the prevalence of raised blood pressure and a 30% reduction in salt/sodium intake.

“Approximately 5 crore additional people will need to have their blood pressure effectively treated if the government is to meet its targets on hypertension and CVD mortality,” said health secretary Preeti Sudan.

“This initiative, alongside other policy initiatives, will ensure a continuum of care for patients identified by the recent National Programme for Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke’s population-based screening programme, that aligns with the government’s commitment to universal care.”

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, director-general, ICMR, said, “Hypertension is the single biggest risk factor for heart attacks and stroke in India, and often detected only after deadly complications have occurred.”

“This initiative will enable state governments – working alongside the other Integrated Health Model Initiative (IHMI) partners - to improve treatment of hypertension to achieve our shared goal of reducing preventable deaths from cardiovascular disease.”