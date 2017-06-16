India ranks poorly on environment impact survey

India came in 75th in a list of 102 countries ranked from best to last in terms of the human impact on environment per person.

It gauges the impact of citizens on the environment by taking into account the share of renewable energy sources in the energy mix, the energy consumption per capita, the carbon dioxide emissions per capita, wastewater treatment capacity, municipal solid waste generated, air pollution and tree cover loss.

The ranking was done by MoneySuperMarket, a UK-based financial services website, gave the most weight to Carbon dioxide emissions, municipal solid waste and energy consumption.

In India with 1.7 tonnes of carbon dioxide per capita (between 1990 and 2011), 0.34 kgs of municipal solid waste generated per day per person, and energy consumption at 19.75 BTU (British Thermal Unit.) By comparison the U.S. per capita carbon dioxide emissions are at 17 tonnes per capita. Every person in the country is responsible for 2.58 kgs of municipal solid waste, and the energy consumption is 312.79 BTU per capita.

With its reliance on clean energy sources even lower than India at 12.56%, the U.S. was placed second last on the list at the 101 position.

Trinidad and Tobago ranks last because it hardly relies on any green energy sources. Mozambique tops the list as the most green nation because it uses 100% green energy. India’s relatively low reliance on renewable energy (15.2%) is the reason why it hasn’t ranked higher on the list.

Best Performers

1) Mozambique

2) Ethiopia

3) Zambia

4) Latvia

5) Kenya

6) Albania

7) Ghana

8) Tajikistan

9) Nepal

10) Colombia

Worst Performers

102) Trinidad and Tobago

101) United States

100) Sri Lanka

99) Ireland

98) Canada

97) China

96) Australia

95) South Africa

94) Cyprus

93) Malaysia