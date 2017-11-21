National food regulator sets maximum permissible limit of antibiotics in meat

The national food safety regulator has issued a draft notification fixing the maximum limit of antibiotics in meat and meat products, a long-overdue move that aims to combat rising antibiotic resistance in humans.

The notification by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued on Monday says the maximum permissible limits in chicken is for 37 antibiotics and 67 other veterinary drugs.

The move is to ensure that the residue of antibiotics in food from animal sources does not lead to the development of antibiotic resistance in human pathogen, posing a threat to human health, a release from the health ministry said.

Globally, use of antibiotic and pharmacologically active substances are prohibited in food stuff of animal-origin including fish and fisheries products, the notification said.

The government has invited comments from the general public within 30 days of the notification of the amendment to the Food Safety & Standards (Contaminants, Toxins & Residues) Regulations, 2011.

The objections and suggestions received will be placed before a scientific panel of the FSSAI on residues of pesticides and antibiotics for consideration.

The recommendations of the scientific panel will then be considered by the scientific committee and the food regulator for approval. The amendment will then be notified in the Gazette of India with the approval of the minister.