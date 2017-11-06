NTPC boiler blast: 3 more die in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital; toll 35

Three of the 18 people who were flown to Delhi for treatment for burn injuries sustained in the NTPC boiler blast have died at the city’s Safdarjung hospital in the last three days.

Santosh Kumar Shah (40), with 90% burns, died on Saturday morning while 22-year-old Chandar Pratap, 80% burns, succumbed on Sunday. Nageshwar (35), who was very critical and had to be put on ventilator support on Sunday night, passed away on Monday morning.

With this, 35 people have died in the boiler blast at the NTPC thermal power plant at Unchahar in Rae Bareli on Wednesday.

Of the 18, 12 were receiving treatment at the Safdarjung hospital and the rest, with less severe burn injuries, were admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Uttar Pradesh’s deputy CM Dinesh Sharma had visited the victims at Safdarjung hospital on Saturday.

Also, minister of state for health, Anupriya Patel had met the families of the victims at the hospital late on Thursday and assured them of “best possible” medical care.