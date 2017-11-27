Samosa is ‘healthier’ than burger: CSE report

A samosa is better for an individual’s health than a burger because it is made using fresh ingredients and is free of additives, preservatives and flavourants, according to a new Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report released on Monday .

While a samosa may be calorie-dense, it is largely made of chemical-free ingredients such as refined wheat flour, cumin, boiled potatoes, peas, salt, chilies, spices, vegetable oil or ghee.

A burger, on the other hand, has preservatives, acidity regulator, emulsifier, improver and antioxidant along with refined wheat flour, sugar, wheat gluten, edible vegetable oil, yeast, salt, soya flour, sesame seed, vegetables, mayonnaise, cheese or potato patty.

Similarly, foods such as poha that are made with natural ingredients and fresh juices that are a mix of fruit and water are also termed better than noodles and canned juices that have thickeners, humectants, permitted synthetic food colours and added flavours in it .

“Fresh food contains none of the chemicals present in ultra-processed food,” says the report titled Body Burden: Lifestyle Diseases.

Between September 2016 and March 2017, CSE conducted a ‘Know Your Diet’ survey of over 13,000 schoolchildren (9-17 years), primarily from 15 states.

With respect to High in Fat Salt and Sugar (HFSS) packaged food and beverages, the survey revealed high consumption of packaged HFSS food, which increases with age.